BYU-Oklahoma Series Moved to Globe Life Field Due to Inclement Weather

To keep players and fans safe and warm during the game, the location for the Brigham Young University (BYU) versus Oklahoma State series will be changed due to inclement weather.

In an announcement released Tuesday, the series scheduled for Mar. 10 through 12 in Provo is being moved to Globe Life Field in Arlington.

"We were looking forward to hosting Oklahoma State at Miller Park, but the weather forecast for Provo does not look good this week," said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. "We are excited about the opportunity to play at Globe Life Field and appreciate everyone involved in making the move possible."

Don't worry, the three-game series between the Cougars and the Cowboys remains scheduled for March 10-12, with game times set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and the finale game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"It will be an incredible experience for our players to play in a Major League Baseball facility and should be a great opportunity as we prepare to move into the Big 12," said Littlewood.

Fans can purchase tickets for the three-game series at Globe Life Field at texasrangers.com/collegebaseball.