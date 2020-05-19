college basketball

Burmeister, Who Coached UTSA to NCAA Tourney, Dies at 72

By The Associated Press

Cardinal head coach Ken Burmeister during a game between the Texas Longhorns and the University of Incarnate Word on Nov. 11, 2016, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cardinal head coach Ken Burmeister during a game between the Texas Longhorns and the University of Incarnate Word on Nov. 11, 2016, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Ken Burmeister, a college basketball coach for 21 seasons who took Texas-San Antonio to the NCAA Tournament and later guided Loyola of Chicago, died Tuesday. He was 72.

Loyola said Burmeister died following a fight with cancer.

Burmeister posted 72 wins at Texas-San Antonio from 1986-90. He led the Roadrunners to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Illinois in 1988.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Rangers 1 hour ago

Rangers Prefer New Home Over Arizona for 2nd Spring Training

NFL 5 hours ago

NFL Owners Approve Rooney Rule Expansion, Teams Required to Interview At Least 2 Minority Head Coach Candidates

Burmeister took over at Loyola in 1994 after working as an assistant at nearby DePaul and went 40-71 over four seasons. He was the Ramblers' coach when they moved into Gentile Arena on campus in 1996.

Following his time at Loyola, he went on to coach for a season at Trinity University in San Antonio and at Incarnate Word for 12 years.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us