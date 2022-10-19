NBA

Bulls Merchandise Dominates Sales in Over Half of US States

The Chicago franchise remains popular across the country

By Rob Schaefer

Bulls merch dominates sales in over half of US states

The Chicago Bulls continue to lead the way in the merchandise game.

Popular sports apparel retailer Lids recently announced their top-selling NBA gear for the 2022 offseason, and the Bulls led the way in a whopping 28 U.S. states.

The organization's range spans as far east as Florida, as far south as Texas and as far west as Montana:

The Bulls also placed three of the top 10 selling jerseys in Lids stores. But interestingly, all three were the threads of retired players.

Trailing only the Lakers' LeBron James, Scottie Pippen checked in second on the jersey sales list; Michael Jordan was fifth and Dennis Rodman was 10th:

Although the Bulls have made strides in recent seasons — winning 46 games and snapping a four-year playoff drought in 2021-22 — they are a long way removed from their championship years.

But the brand clearly remains strong.

