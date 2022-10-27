NFL

Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026

The Bills' new stadium would be built across the street from their current one

By Logan Reardon

The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years.

On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be built by 2026. It would be located in Orchard Park, on the other side of the street from their current stadium.

Here's a look at the pictures, which are subject to change:

Credit: Buffalo Bills
Credit: Buffalo Bills

An agreement on the new stadium has yet to be finalized with state and local officials, but the Bills are clearly eager to get a deal done.

The franchise is working with stadium architectural firm Populous, who helped renovate Buffalo's Highmark Stadium and construct State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals) and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (NFL International Series).

The exterior of the stadium is meant to reflect the "historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance." There is a stacked seating design inside the arena, which is intended to funnel crowd noise onto the field. Most importantly for traditional NFL fans, the stadium will not have a roof, so Buffalo's frigid winters won't be neutralized.

If all goes according to plan, Josh Allen and the Bills will open their new stadium for the 2026 NFL season.

