Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a first-quarter collision during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.

Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the city's level one trauma center.

The Monday Night Football showdown that kicked off at 8:30 p.m. ET between the Bills-Bengals had a lot on the line as the teams were playing for one of the top three standings in the AFC playoffs.

Here is an ongoing timeline of the events that transpired during Hamlin's gut-wrenching accident:

January 3, 2023

11:45 a.m. ET - Hamlin's family made a statement thanking everyone for all the "love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time." The family said they would release updates "as soon as we have them."

2:45 a.m. ET - The Buffalo Bills landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport where there was a heavy police presence. Police blocked off the road to allow the players to leave safely. A few players stayed behind with Hamlin, including Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who expressed "how much he needed to be here.”

1:48 a.m. ET - Further testing at the hospital confirmed Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the collision on the field. He remains in critical condition, according to an NFL statement. About 100 Bills fans and a few Bengals fans came together on a corner one block from the emergency room entrance, some of them holding candles.

Photo: Jeff Dean/AP

January 2, 2023

10:05 p.m. ET - The NFL issues a statement to postpone the Bills-Bengals game.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced," the statement read.

9:28 p.m. ET - Players of the Bills-Bengals slowly walked to their locker rooms where they awaited word on Hamlin and the game.

9:25 p.m. ET - Hamlin was given oxygen as he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance. Hamlin's mother who was in the stands watching the game joined her son. Each member of the Bills dropped to one knee in prayer as the ambulance pulled off the field.

Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

9:18 p.m. ET - The Bills-Bengals game was temporarily suspended.

Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

9:16 p.m. ET - Bills players began to put their helmets on and retook their place on the sideline. Players received hugs and handshakes from their teammates. NFL EVP Troy Vincent said the league had no intention of restarting the game. “It never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play,” Vincent said. “That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not a place we should ever be in.”

9:14 p.m. ET - Medical professionals immediately rushed to the field to tend to Hamlin, administering CPR for approximately 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field. His heartbeat was restored on the field.

8:55 p.m. ET - Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got to his feet shortly before falling backwards to the field.