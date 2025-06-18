Dallas Wings

Bueckers, Ogunbowale lead Wings to first home win of the season

Dallas snaps seven-game losing streak with 80-71 victory over Golden State

By Associate Press

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 17: Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives towards the basket against Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (left) during the fourth quarter of a WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and Dallas Wings on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at College Park Center in Arlington, TX.
Getty Images

Paige Bueckers scored 20 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points, six assists and three steals, and the Dallas Wings won their first home game of the season, 80-71 over the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night.

Dallas (2-11) snapped a seven-game losing streak with its first victory since beating Connecticut 109-87 on May 27.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bueckers sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter and Ogunbowale nailed a long 3-pointer on their next possession for a 75-70 lead.

Ogunbowale also tipped away a pass and raced the other way for a fast-break layup to cap the scoring with 14.8 seconds left.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Kaila Charles added 10 points and three steals for Dallas.

Monique Billings scored a season-high 18 points for Golden State (6-5). Kayla Thornton added 17 points, Laeticia Amihere had 14 and Tiffany Hayes 10.

Golden State was limited to just 16 points in the first quarter, the fewest the Wings have allowed in the opening frame this season.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Wings
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us