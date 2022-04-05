Budweiser to Release MLB Team Cans for 2022

Budweiser to release Cubs cans for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

America’s favorite pastime is back and no one is as excited as Budweiser, MLB’s longest standing sponsor.

To represent the spirit and camaraderie of baseball’s return, Budweiser has designed and will debut new limited-edition team cans just in time for Opening Day on April 7.

Introducing our limited edition @MLB Buds. Wear your team pride on your sleeve—and your beer. pic.twitter.com/vmBY7O0PTx — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 5, 2022

What better way to showcase Budweiser’s values and celebration of the pursuit of the American dream than to release customized red, white and blue versions of the legendary beer.

“Baseball and the culture it created is a true celebration of the American spirit,” said Vice President of Budweiser Ricardo Marques. “This year, we wanted to leverage our long-standing partnership with MLB to raise a toast to the fans by giving them a piece of their hometown to enjoy right in the palm of their hand with our MLB designed team cans.”

The American lager conglomerate showcases the spirit of 14 team’s hometown cities with carefully crafted artwork on each niche MLB team can. The teams include: the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals.

The cans are uniquely designed by local artists and baseball connoisseurs, containing snippets of notable features from each team’s hometown city, including the St. Louis Gateway Arch for the Cardinals and vintage “Bronx bombers” sketches for the Yankees. The cans capture the true essence and personality of each team.

With a 30-year partnership, Budweiser has always been a major supporter of Major League Baseball, and this year is no different. In fact, after the seemingly endless 99-day lockout, the company decided they must show extra support to the sport, the athletes, the cities and the fans this season.

“Budweiser has been a great MLB partner for a long time and continually evolves its marketing connected to our sport,” said MLB Executive and Vice President of Business Noah Garden. “These custom-designed cans are another terrific example of Bud’s support and their ability to connect with our fans.”

Fans can purchase the cans in the cities participating at locations where Budweiser is sold.