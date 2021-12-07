Tom Brady

Bucs' Tom Brady Named 2021 Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated

It's the second time Brady has earned the honor from Sports Illustrated

By Justin Leger

Tom Brady named SI's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year

Tom Brady just continues to rack up the accolades at age 44.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been named Sports Illustrated's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year. The honor comes months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title in his first year with the organization and during a 2021 season in which he's on pace to earn his fourth NFL MVP award.

Belichick heaps praise on Brady, plans to watch 'Man In the Arena' documentary

Here's an excerpt from SI's piece:

He is the best-ever practitioner of the most important position in his sport—perhaps in all sports. But let’s be clear: This award is not for lifetime achievement but based on Brady’s body of work over the last 12 months. This is not an aging athlete admirably hanging on. This is an athlete who may never have performed better.

Brady also was named SI's Sportsperson of the Year back in 2005 while with the New England Patriots. At that time, he had helped the Patriots to back-to-back championships and three in four years.

Through 12 games this season, Brady has completed 68.3% of his passes for 3,771 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The ageless wonder has Tampa Bay eyeing a second straight Super Bowl title as it enters Week 14 at 9-3 on the campaign.

