Bucs' Antonio Brown Takes Off Uniform, Runs Off Field in Bizarre Scene

The wide receiver left following an outburst on the sideline

By Darren Hartwell

Antonio Brown has left the building.

In one of the strangest moments of the NFL season, the Buccaneers wide receiver abruptly removed his shoulder pads and undershirt and jogged to the locker room at MetLife Stadium during the third quarter of Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets.

Here's video of the scene, which shows Brown stripping off his pads, throwing his undershirt and gloves into the stands, and running toward the locker room in the middle of the game while the Bucs were on offense.

Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards on five targets at the time, apparently "boiled over" and was "very upset" on the sideline, according to FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale.

Hale reported that Mike Evans and O.J. Howard tried to convince Brown to keep his shoulder pads on before he made his sudden exit. Here's another angle of the incident filmed by a fan in the stands.

It appears head coach Bruce Arians benched Brown, which led to the former New England Patriots wide receiver's outburst.

After the game, Arians announced that Brown's time with the Bucs is over:

We'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

