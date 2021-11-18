Bucs' Antonio Brown Allegedly Obtained Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card

Antonio Brown accused of obtaining fake COVID vaccine card originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown's former live-in chef alleges the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver obtained and used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, told personal chef Steven Ruiz that Brown would pay him $500 for a fake Johnson & Johnson vaccine card. Ruiz backed up his claim by sending screenshots of his text messages with Moreau to the Tampa Bay Times.

The text exchange went as follows:

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2.

“I can try,” Ruiz responded.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau wrote.

Ruiz was unable to obtain the fraudulent vaccine card in July, per Stroud, but Brown showed Ruiz fake cards he purchased a few weeks later, just before Bucs training camp.

Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady's personal trainer, took a photo of Brown's vaccination card while helping the wideout recover from knee surgery. The Buccaneers had Guerrero and other members of the organization photograph the cards to send to the team's head trainer. Ruiz tells the Tampa Bay Times he believes Guerrero was unaware Brown's vaccine card was fake.

The Buccaneers released a statement on the matter Thursday afternoon:

In addition to the fake vaccine card claim, Ruiz says Brown owes him $10,000. He attempted to work out a settlement with Brown over the uncollected debt but was unsuccessful.

Brown missed the Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams after testing positive for COVID-19.