Bucs Activate Jensen from IR, Cowboys Activate Johnathan Hankins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, activated defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from IR and elevated tackle Aviante Collins and cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the active roster. Collins and Rhodes had been on the practice squad.

Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of training camp. He has been practicing with the team since Dec. 28, when the Bucs designated him to return from IR.

The ninth-year pro's injury, combined with losing guards Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa in free agency, has forced the Bucs to rely on a largely young, inexperienced offensive line to protect Tom Brady this season.

Jensen's return comes as his replacement, second-year pro Robert Hainsey, is dealing with a sore hamstring and backup center Nick Leverett, a starter at left guard the past 10 games, is listed as doubtful for Monday night with knee and shoulder injuries.

A first-time Pro Bowl selection last season, Jensen spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2018 and has started 65 regular-season games, as well as six playoff contests for the Bucs.

To make room on the roster, linebacker J.J. Russell was waived.

The Cowboys play the Buccaneers Monday night in Tampa. The winner will move on in the NFL playoffs to face the San Francisco 49ers.

