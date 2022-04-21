NBA

Report: Bucks Star Khris Middleton Suffers Sprained MCL Against Bulls

Middleton will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury

By Sanjesh Singh

USA TODAY

The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt two blows on Wednesday.

First, the Bucks lost home-court advantage after the Chicago Bulls stole Game 2 with a 114-110 win behind DeMar DeRozan's 41 points.

Now Milwaukee, the 2021 NBA champions, can surely go into Chicago and reclaim the series edge. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company will have to do so without a star player. Head coach Mike Budenholzer revealed after the game star forward Khris Middleton suffered a sprained MCL (h/t: Malika Andrew of ESPN):

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Middleton suffered the injury late in the second half and was not able to finish out the game. An MRI on Thursday will reveal the severity of the injury, so it's a nerve-wracking time for the franchise.

The 30-year-old forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists on a 44-37-89 shooting split during the regular season. His numbers are down from last year, but he proved he could take his play to another level during Milwaukee's 2021 title run, which included a 40-point game in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

This story will be updated...

This article tagged under:

NBANBA PlayoffsMilwaukee BucksKhris Middleton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us