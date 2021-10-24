Buccaneers' Tom Brady Throws 600th Career Touchdown Pass

WATCH: Tom Brady tosses 600th career touchdown pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another week, another milestone for Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tossed the 600th touchdown pass of his illustrious career on Sunday, becoming the first player in NFL history to reach that mark. Brady accomplished the feat with a nine-yarder to wide receiver Mike Evans in the first quarter vs. the Chicago Bears.

Watch the historic moment below:

That's 600 regular-season TD passes for Brady in his career, 683 if you include the playoffs. The 44-year-old had 541 during his 20 years with the New England Patriots (614 including postseason).

Brady's 600th career TD gave the Bucs an early 21-0 lead over Chicago. Tampa Bay entered Sunday's game 5-1 on the season.