Texas Rangers

Bruce Bochy's 2023 Coaching Staff Includes the Return of Mike Maddux

Staff of 10 includes two new additions under first-year Rangers manager Bruce Bochy

By NBCDFW Staff

Picture of the Texas Ranges' Globe Life Field
NBC 5

The Texas Rangers are adding two coaches to their staff for the 2023 season, including the return of pitching coach Mike Maddux and associate manager Will Venable.

Seven other coaches are returning this season including first base coach Corey Ragsdale, bench coach Donnie Ecker, hitting coach Tim Hyers, third base coach Tony Beasley, catching coach Bobby Wilson, bullpen coach Brett Hayes and assistant hitting coach Seth Conner.

"Beasley will be in his ninth season with Texas, the longest-tenured member of the Rangers coaching staff. He served as the club's interim manager from August 15 through the end of the 2022 season," the Rangers said in a statement Friday. "Ragsdale will be in his fourth season on the staff, while Wilson is on the staff for a third year. Ecker, Hyers, Hayes, and Conner will all be in their second season with Texas."

Bochy joined the club after the dismal 2022 season where the club finished 38 games back in fourth place in the AL West with a 68-94 (.420) record. Boch agreed to lead the team for three years and is the 20th manager in club history and the first to join the team with a World Series win.

He's also the first to join the team with a World Series win against the Rangers. Bochy was the manager of the San Francisco Giants when the teams faced off in 2011.

Here's more from the Rangers on Venable and Maddux.

Venable was hired on November 16 after stints as a coach for the Boston Red Sox (2021-22) and Chicago Cubs (2018-20). He played nine seasons as a Major League outfielder with the Padres (2008-15), Rangers (2015), and Dodgers (2016).

Maddux was hired on November 23 in a return to the Rangers, as he was the pitching coach of four Texas postseason clubs during his previous stint with the club from 2009-15. He has spent the last 20 seasons as a Major League pitching coach with four teams: Milwaukee (2003-08), Texas (2009-15), Washington (2016-17), and St. Louis (2018-22).

Spring Training begins in mid-February with the Rangers' first Cactus League game being held Feb. 24.

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersMLBBruce Bochy
