Browns' Baker Mayfield Calls Out NFL to Decide on COVID Protocols

Baker Mayfield calls out NFL to decide on COVID protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tell us how you really feel, Baker Mayfield.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback -- who is currently sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test -- expressed frustrations with the NFL's updated protocols. In a series of tweets, Mayfield accused the league of not postponing Saturday's Browns-Raiders game because of money.

@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

The NFL implemented new health and safety protocols on Thursday amid an uptick in positive cases across the league. Seven teams, including the Browns, were in "enhanced" protocols after outbreaks.

No NFL team has been hit harder by COVID-19 this week than Cleveland. Twenty players on the Browns' roster are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday evening, less than 48 hours before they are set to host the Raiders.

Nick Mullens was elevated from the Browns' practice squad on Thursday, and he's in line to start against Las Vegas on Saturday with Mayfield and Case Keenum testing positive for COVID-19.