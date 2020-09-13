Rams Open SoFi Stadium in Style With 20-17 Win Over Cowboys

Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and the Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay and spoiled the debut of Mike McCarthy, Dallas' first new head coach in a decade.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught another scoring pass, but the Cowboys began a season of high expectations by losing three starters to injury in the first half and then failing to mount a late comeback in a scoreless fourth quarter for both teams.

Dak Prescott passed for 266 yards and a touchdown, but Dallas managed three points on its six drives in the second half. Michael Gallup made a long catch that would have put Dallas in field goal range with 21 seconds left, but was called for offensive pass interference for contact with Jalen Ramsey.

The opening of Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $5 billion stadium project was a historic night for the Los Angeles area, albeit one that should have been much more festive. The coronavirus pandemic prevented Rams fans from christening the palatial stadium, which is scheduled to host next season's Super Bowl, the 2023 college football championship game and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Rams got the ball first in their new home, and Goff hit Woods with a short pass that turned into a 20-yard gain on the building's first play from scrimmage. The 75-yard opening drive ended with Brown's 1-yard plunge for the stadium's first touchdown.

Elliott tied it early in the second quarter with a 19-yard TD catch during which he ran through most of the Los Angeles defense.

Three Rams drives stalled for field goal attempts, and Elliott put the Cowboys ahead at halftime with a 1-yard TD run.

Brown also scored on the Rams' opening drive of the second half. They never scored again, but it was enough.

McCarthy curiously went for it on fourth and 3 from the Los Angeles 11 with about 12 minutes to play, but Rams safety Jordan Fuller made a superb tackle on fellow rookie CeeDee Lamb before the marker.

DEBUTS

Lamb had five catches for 59 yards.

Van Jefferson's first career reception was a beautiful 31-yard grab in the second quarter, but it was the promising Rams rookie's only reception.

Cam Akers rushed for 39 yards on 14 carries in the Rams second-round pick's NFL debut.

Rookie kicker Samuel Sloman put his first career field goal attempt off the left upright from 29 yards out, but he recovered to hit two field goals for the Rams.

INJURIES

The Cowboys lost starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a collarbone injury in the first quarter. Right tackle Cam Erving and tight end Blake Jarwin both didn't return from knee injuries in the second quarter.

Rams tight end Gerald Everett injured his back in the second half.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: Host the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener on Sunday.

Rams: Visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to begin four road games in five weeks.