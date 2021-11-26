Watch the best moments from Koepka vs. DeChambeau in The Match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Golf's most bitter rivalry took center stage at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau went head-to-head in The Match, the fifth iteration of the charity golf event.

Koepka entered the competition holding an advantage over DeChambeau in total career major victories (4-1) and left it with even more bragging rights.

The four-time major champion cruised past DeChambeau in the 12-hole match-play competition, winning 5&3. Koepka secured the victory when DeChambeau missed a birdie putt on the ninth hole and then conceded a birdie to Koepka.

Brooks Koepka wins #CapitalOnesTheMatch after Bryson DeChambeau missed this putt 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/42M1caVLhD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2021

Not only did DeChambeau fail to win a single hole, but he didn't shoot better than par any hole either. Meanwhile, Koepka used five birdies to claim five holes.

From Charles Barkley's commentary to another Koepka meme and more, here were the best moments from The Match V:

DeChambeau asks Koepka where this type of performance was in the PGA Tour:

"Where was this in the PGA Tour, man?"



Bryson is comedy 😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/GJ8UeOkeZG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2021

Koepka ribs Phil Mickelson, who picked DeChambeau to win, after going 4 up through 8:

Brooks was trolling Phil for his prediction that Bryson would win The Match😅



(@ATT) pic.twitter.com/4zmQdUbabn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2021

Koepka goes 3 up through 6:

“Any Questions…” 😂



Brooks Koepka is 3UP through the first 6-holes against Bryson DeChambeau #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/3zCK6Y5yIJ — SportsGridTV (@SportsGridTV) November 26, 2021

Barkley admits to cheating when he golfs:

"I have no problem cheating, I'm not gonna lie" 🤣



Chuck admits he lies when playing golf#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/Q9n2ieCelV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2021

Koepka's annoyed reaction to DeChambeau saying he might need to yell "fore" on his shot:

Bryson DeChambeau: “Those guys down there might be in range.”



Brooks Koepka’s reaction says it all😂😬 #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/q8mcFuMyR7 — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) November 26, 2021

Brooks enjoying his time on the course with Bryson 😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/BXQdOseUfP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2021

Koepka sets up birdie putt on Hole 2:

Brooks with the approach on 2 🎯



He takes a one-hole lead at The Match



(@ATT) pic.twitter.com/OYvsbwzBme — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2021

DeChambeau hands out cupcakes with Koepka meme on them: