Watch the best moments from Koepka vs. DeChambeau in The Match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Golf's most bitter rivalry took center stage at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Friday.
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau went head-to-head in The Match, the fifth iteration of the charity golf event.
Koepka entered the competition holding an advantage over DeChambeau in total career major victories (4-1) and left it with even more bragging rights.
The four-time major champion cruised past DeChambeau in the 12-hole match-play competition, winning 5&3. Koepka secured the victory when DeChambeau missed a birdie putt on the ninth hole and then conceded a birdie to Koepka.
Not only did DeChambeau fail to win a single hole, but he didn't shoot better than par any hole either. Meanwhile, Koepka used five birdies to claim five holes.
From Charles Barkley's commentary to another Koepka meme and more, here were the best moments from The Match V:
DeChambeau asks Koepka where this type of performance was in the PGA Tour:
Koepka ribs Phil Mickelson, who picked DeChambeau to win, after going 4 up through 8:
Koepka goes 3 up through 6:
Barkley admits to cheating when he golfs:
Koepka's annoyed reaction to DeChambeau saying he might need to yell "fore" on his shot:
Koepka sets up birdie putt on Hole 2:
DeChambeau hands out cupcakes with Koepka meme on them: