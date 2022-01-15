Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant to Undergo MRI After Exiting With Knee Sprain

Durant left Saturday's game against the Pelicans in the second quarter

By Mike Gavin

Kevin Durant
USA TODAY

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant exited Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a knee sprain.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Durant will undergo an MRI on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant suffered the injury midway through the second quarter after the Pelicans' Herb Jones collided with Bruce Brown while driving to the basket, causing Brown to fall backwards and into Durant.

Durant attempted to walk it off before heading to the bench and then back to the locker room. The Nets announced at halftime that Durant would not return to the game.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Cowboys 3 hours ago

Report: Cowboys Could Replace Mike McCarthy with Kellen Moore if Team Disappoints in Playoffs

NFL Playoffs 10 hours ago

2022 NFL Playoffs Live Blog: Super Wild Card Weekend

Durant entered Saturday's game averaging a league-best 29.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Nets, already playing home games without Kyrie Irving due to New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, have lost six of their last nine games. They begin a four-game road trip on Monday in Cleveland.

This article tagged under:

Kevin DurantNBABrooklyn Nets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us