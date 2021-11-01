Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams in blockbuster deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams already had two of the NFL’s scariest defenders in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Now, they have a three-headed monster.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Rams are acquiring eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a second-round pick and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller’s agent, Joby Branion, confirmed the deal.

The Broncos will pay $9 million of Miller’s remaining $9.7 million salary for the 2021 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Miller missed all of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury, but he’s looked like his old self this season. The pass rusher accumulated 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in Denver’s first four games. He joins a Los Angeles defense that is 10th in the NFL in points allowed per game (21.0) and No. 1 in total sacks (25).

Monday’s blockbuster is the latest instance of the Rams offering draft picks in exchange for players. Their 2022 first-rounder was dealt to the Detroit Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, their fourth-rounder belongs to the Houston Texans as part of a Brandin Cooks trade and their sixth-rounder went to New England in the Sony Michel trade. As things stand, their earliest pick in the 2022 draft will be a compensatory third-round pick as part of the Brad Holmes hiring in Detroit.

The Rams are currently tied atop the NFC standings with a 7-1 record following Sunday’s win over the Texans. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 4-4 on the year and sit third in the AFC West after their victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Los Angeles’ next game provides Miller a primetime spotlight to make his team debut. The Rams host the Tennessee Titans, who will be without Derrick Henry, on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Denver’s next game is in Dallas against the Cowboys.