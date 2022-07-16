Live Updates From Round 3 of the 2022 Open Championship

And then there were 83.

The 2022 Open Championship field has been whittled down to 83 golfers entering the weekend at St Andrews' Old Course.

Cameron Smith, in search of his first major tournament victory, is in first place through the first two rounds after shooting an 8-under 64 on Friday. That gave the 2022 Players Championship winner a tournament score of 13-under.

But Smith's lead is far from comfortable. Cameron Young was just two strokes back through two rounds of his British Open debut, while Viktor Hovland and 2014 Claret Jug winner Rory McIlroy were each three strokes behind. Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson is looming as well, as the LIV golfer is four strokes back.

Will Smith remain atop the leaderboard, or will there be a new golfer in first place entering the fourth and final round? Keep track of all the Round 3 action right here:

What is the current leaderboard for the 2022 Open Championship?

Here's a look at the live leaderboard at St Andrews:

Cameron Smith: -12 (through 1)

T-2. Dustin Johnson: - 11 (through 3)

T-2. Cameron Young: -11 (through 1)

T-4. Rory McIlroy: -10 (through 2)

T-4. Viktor Hovland: -10 (through 2)

6. Scottie Scheffler: -9 (through 3)

T-7. Shane Lowry: -8 (through 13)

T-7. Tommy Fleetwood: -8 (through 15)

T-7. Xander Schauffele: -8 (through 9)

T-7. Talor Gooch: -8 (through 3)

T-7. Scottie Scheffler: -8 (through 3)

Who are the biggest Round 3 risers at the 2022 Open Championship?

Kevin Kisner (-7, F): The 38-year-old American just made the cut line with an even score through two rounds before skyrocketing up the leaderboard on Saturday. Kisner, who finished tied for second at the 2018 British Open, shot a 7-under 65 in Round 3 to put himself in contention for another top-10 finish in the tournament.

Trey Mullinax (-6, F): Another American golfer who was even after two rounds, Mullinax shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday. The 30-year-old is fresh off a victory at the Barbasol Championship for his first PGA Tour title and is making his British Open debut.

Francesco Molinari (-6, F): Molinari matched Mullinax's 6-under 66 score to jump nearly 50 spots up the leaderboard. The 39-year-old Italian won the 2018 British Open for his first and only major trophy.

Who are the biggest Round 3 fallers at the 2022 Open Championship?

Jamie Rutherford (+5, F): Rutherford was the biggest faller among the early groups. The 30-year-old Englishman, who is making his tournament debut, went from 1-under through two rounds to five-over through three rounds. His 6-over 78 on Saturday dropped him to second-to-last place.