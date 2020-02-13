Brisket Egg Rolls Join 3 Local Restaurants Inside Globe Life Field This Season

Jennie Loy's Brisket Egg Rolls is among several new food options that will welcome Texas Rangers fans attending games at Globe Life Field this season.

Loy's egg rolls, made of tender house-smoked brisket, shredded and rolled up in and an egg roll wrapper, deep fried to golden perfection and served with BBQ sauce for dipping, were the selected winner in a recipe contest held by the stadium's concessions provider Delaware North Sportservice.

Fans voting in an online poll chose the egg rolls over two other options, a poblano pepper stuffed with a steak finger and cheese and a deep fried ball of brisket, cream cheese, jalapenos and jack cheese.

In addition to the egg rolls, Delaware North is also bringing inside the ballpark food from three local favorites; Pluckers, Golden Chick and Bahama Bucks.

Golden Chick – Born and raised in Texas, this popular restaurant has been serving “The Original Golden Tender” for more than 30 years. Using a secret marinade and batter mixes, Golden Chick has grown a loyal following over the decades. Fans will be able to enjoy their favorite chicken tenders and sandwiches as well as select sides and their famous fresh baked rolls. Golden Chick can be found on the first base side of the main concourse.

Bahama Bucks – It’s the ideal treat for the whole family to enjoy at the ballgame. Known as the original shaved ice company, Bahama Buck’s will delight fans looking for a fun and flavorful refreshment. Fans will be able to choose from a variety of popular flavors including Birthday Cake, Tiger’s Blood and Blue Raspberry. The Texas based brand will operate two portable locations: one on the main concourse and the other on the upper concourse.

Pluckers – This Texas franchise is a local favorite that boasts “the best wings” in the Longhorn State, has found a home at Globe Life Field. Pluckers serves wings, tenders and some of their most popular dipping sauces. The wing bar stand will be located on the main concourse near centerfield.

The full lineup of concessions coming to the new stadium is expected to be announced soon.

The Texas Rangers will play their first game at Globe Life Field on March 31; Country singer Chris Stapleton, joined by Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson and Yola, will headline the first event, a concert, on March 14.