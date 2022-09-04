Boston Red Sox Sweep Series Against Texas Rangers, 5-2

Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over Texas with a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they're trying to climb back into the AL's wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight.

"Keep winning series, that's the most important thing," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "We're playing good defense right now, we're playing good baseball."

Bogaerts, who can opt-out of his contract after this season, had an RBI double and run-scoring single in his three hits, raising his average to .317. His stretch is the longest for a Boston player since Kevin Youkilis tied the club record with nine in 2007.

"I do believe finally he feels good at the plate," Cora said of Bogaerts. "He feels good with his hands and his balance."

Adolis Garcia had an RBI double for Texas, which lost for the 15th time in its last 18 games in Fenway Park and fell to a season-worst 17 games under .500. It's the Rangers' longest skid since a 12-gamer last season.

"We need to find a way to win ... We would have liked to have won this one, but we didn't, so we need to focus on the next game and give ourselves a chance to win one ballgame," Texas interim manager Tony Beasley said.

Boston's highly touted prospect Triston Casas made his major-league debut, going 1 for 4 with an infield single and had a nice backhand stab of a hard grounder playing first.

"It was everything I visualized," he said. "I had seen it before. ... Top of the lineup setting the tone, topped off by Trev's home run. I was a fan up until (that) point. Getting to see Trevor hit that home run was awesome. Calmed my nerves going into my first AB."

He flew out deep to right in his first at-bat. His single came in the fifth.

Reliever Kaleb Ort (1-1) was credited with his first MLB victory, getting five outs after starter Josh Winckowski was pulled with the Red Sox leading after four innings. John Schreiber got the final three outs for his seventh save.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning (3-8) took the loss and is winless in his last 26 road starts, the majors' longest active streak. His only career road victory came Sept. 9, 2020, with the White Sox. Dunning gave up five runs on eight hits in four innings.

Story had three hits Sunday, including when he drove a low, inside sinker into the second row of seats during a four-run first inning. Bogaerts' double made it 1-0 after Texas scored twice.

Bogaerts added an RBI single in the second.