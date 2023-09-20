Boston College

Boston College men's and women's swimming and diving program suspended for hazing

"The University does not—and will not—tolerate hazing in any form," the school said in a statement

By Marc Fortier

Boston College announced Wednesday afternoon that it has suspended its men's and women's swimming and diving programs indefinitely for hazing.

"The Boston College Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension, after University administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program," the school said in a statement posted on its website. "The University does not—and will not—tolerate hazing in any form. During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes."

No further details were released by the school.

