Johhny Damon

Bodycam Footage Released of Ex-Red Sox OF Johnny Damon's DUI Arrest

Damon was charged with DUI and resisting an officer without violence

By Justin Leger

Wild bodycam footage released of Johnny Damon's DUI arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bodycam footage of Johnny Damon's recent arrest for driving under the influence in Florida was released on Wednesday.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder was pulled over the morning of Feb. 19 in Windermere, Fla. for driving erratically. He admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, and his blood-alcohol level was just under .30 according to police reports.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Texas Rangers 54 mins ago

Texas Rangers Plan to Allow Full Capacity for Opening Day, Exhibition Games

college basketball 2 hours ago

Baylor Women Going for 10th Big 12 Tourney Title Before NCAA

Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, are seen in the video struggling with police and disobeying an officer's orders. At one point, Damon knocks the officer's bodycam to the ground in a scuffle.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Watch the video below (via TMZ):

Damon was charged with DUI and resisting an officer without violence.

The 47-year-old played 18 MLB seasons including four in Boston. In 2004, Damon helped the Red Sox win their first World Series title in 86 years. He earned a second championship with the New York Yankees in 2009.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Johhny DamonFloridaMLBred sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us