Blum Football State Champions Make ‘Hail Mary’ Plea for Championship Rings

In Blum, Texas, population 400, Fridays mean football for the entire community.

“You know, kind of like Friday Night Lights, the movie. We all line our lawn chairs up on Friday nights and the bleachers are full,” said Paula French.

But though there’s pride, never in the six-man, class A team’s history has it brought home the top title. At least it hadn’t, until this past year under the direction of Head Coach Cooper Thornhill.

“It was just surreal. You know, all those fans and the amount of people that were there,” said Thornhill.

Back in December, Thornhill’s team of 23 boys became the first to go all the way to the Class A championship at AT&T stadium.

It was a nail biter of a game against the McClean Tigers, which Thornhill said all boiled down to the final three seconds, but his team held on and brought home the win for which generation of Bobcats had longed.

“Stands went wild. Crowd went wild. It was crazy,” said Quarterback Dylan Vardeman.

It’s a moment Vardeman and his teammates hope to never forget. That’s why the UIL offers championship rings to help players from the last team standing in each district remember the hard work it took to get there.

“Everybody knows what a Texas state Championship ring is. You know, especially in the state of Texas were football is so important. You know, and it’s not important because it’s a sport. It’s important because it brings so many communities together,” said Thornhill.

But the $400 cost per player, is unattainable by many of the families in the small town. And with just a couple of businesses, there’s no one to turn to for sponsorships. Thornhill also said UIL rules don’t allow the district to chip in unless it’s outlined in the district’s policy, which he said it’s not.

That’s why Paula French, an administrative assistant for the district, created a GoFundMe page as a “Hail Mary” effort to get the $15,000 necessary to get rings for the team’s players along with recognitions for the coaches, trainers and team’s cheerleaders.

“With all the hard work, they deserve it,” said Paula French.

So far, they’ve raised only $700 of the money necessary to order the rings for the players before seniors graduate and the rest head their separate ways this spring.