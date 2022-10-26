Zeke Unsure if He'll Play vs. Bears on Sunday, Knee Feels ‘Stiff'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he's not sure he'll be on the field Sunday when the team squares off against the Bears, according to DallasNews' Michael Gehlken.

Gehlken reported Wednesday afternoon that Zeke said he's unsure if he'll suit up against Chicago and that his knee feels stiff.

The knee injury came Sunday when Zeke was hit by Lions safety DeShon Elliott. After the hit, Zeke rolled around on the turf for a minute before eventually getting back on his feet. He returned to the game later, hurdling over the same safety on an 18-yard gallop.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said he’s unsure whether he’ll play vs. Bears. Feels it is “soft” to take off week just because not 100%. Knee feels “stiff.” On resting Sunday with bye to follow: “I think it’s a consideration, but it all depends on how I feel at the end of the week.” https://t.co/i4qIPbiDOY pic.twitter.com/cZz4Smirm0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 26, 2022

Zeke said after the game he took a hit on the knee and thought it was just a deep bruise.

Elliott missed practice Wednesday because of a knee sprain, head coach Mike McCarthy said during his daily news conference.

If Zeke takes a week to rest, he'll get two with the Cowboys' bye week coming after the Bears game.

“It all depends on how I feel by the end of the week,” Zeke Elliot on dealing with his sore knee. He is missing practice today. #Cowboys#CowboysNation #Bears

⁦@NBCDFWSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/NYoSgZgUyS — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 26, 2022

If Zeke is unable to play Sunday, that'll bump Tony Pollard into the RB1 slot.

So far this season, Pollard is averaging 5.6 yards per carry to Elliott's 4.1. Pollard has 67 carries for 375 yards and two touchdowns. He's also got 11 receptions for 105 yards.

Elliott has 443 yards on 109 carries with four touchdowns.

NBC 5's Newy Scruggs tweeted that Pollard said he can't worry about whether or not people think he can fill Zeke's shoes.

#Cowboys RB Tony Pollard says he can’t worry about what people think if he can carry the load as RB1.

Zeke Elliott make not play vs. the #Bears. #NFL

⁦@NBCDFWSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dzv1XLNbfg — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 26, 2022

A decision on if Zeke will play Sunday will come later in the week.