WATCH LIVE: Big Game Friday Morning

The Cowboys and the Chiefs each appeared to right the ship in blowout wins last week. Dallas beat Atlanta 43-3 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, while Kansas City topped Las Vegas 41-14.

For the Cowboys, Dak Prescott threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while running for a third, and Ezekiel Elliott ran for two more scores. For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns, including two to Tyreek Hill, while Travis Kelce and Darrel Williams each gained more than 100 yards through the air.

As the two dynamic offenses get set to face off on Sunday, Doug Farrar, NFL editor for USA Today, joins Big Game Friday Morning to preview the matchup.

Plus, former Cowboys quarterback and radio analyst Babe Laufenburg on how he's seen Prescott progress from his ankle injury a year ago.

In the Big 12, No. 9 Oklahoma State has a chance to make a move in the College Football Playoff rankings after Oklahoma's loss last week at Baylor. The Cowboys travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State.

SMU will also take part in a highly-watched game -- at No. 5 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference. Meanwhile, Texas needs to win at West Virginia to keep its hopes for a bowl berth alive.

Finally, the high school football playoffs roll on, with big matchups between Arlington Martin and Lewisville, Dallas Jesuit and Denton Guyer, and Rockwall and DeSoto.

