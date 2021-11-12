Big Game Friday Morning

WATCH LIVE: Big Game Friday Morning

NBC 5's sports podcast is available to watch live Fridays at 9 a.m. and on-demand on NBC 5's Roku and Apple TV apps and as a podcast, on all major platforms.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, looking to bounce back from last week's home loss to Denver.

Dallas will continue to be without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and this week put end Randy Gregory on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three weeks. The Cowboys lost linebacker Jabril Cox to a knee injury against the Vikings.

Atlanta comes in having beat New Orleans on a last-second field goal last week and is playing without wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who left the team for personal reasons.

To preview Sunday's game, Jon Machota of The Athletic joins the show at 9:10 a.m.

It's also the first week of the high school football playoffs and NBC 5's Big Game Friday Game of the Week is Prosper against Flower Mound Marcus. Greg Tepper from Dave Campbell's Texas Football joins the show at 9:40 a.m.

At the college level, there are a pair of Top-20 matchups involving Texas schools. No. 12 Baylor hosts No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 14 Texas A&M is at No. 16 Ole Miss.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.

