WATCH LIVE: Big Game Friday Morning

At 5-1 and getting key pieces back, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings this week on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Offensive lineman La'el Collins is back from a suspension, and wide receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Trysten Hill practiced for the first time this week since suffering injuries. Defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore are also expected back within the month.

Arif Hasan, who covers the Vikings for The Athletic, joins the show this week to discuss the matchup. One of the keys to watch will be how Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs fares against Minnesota wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Elsewhere in the NFC East on Sunday, the Eagles try to avoid becoming Detroit's first win this season, Washington is at Denver and a banged-up Giants team takes on Kansas City on Monday night.

Texas Tech this week fired its head football coach Matt Wells after 2 1/2 seasons on the job. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie takes over for the rest of the season, while SMU head coach Sonny Dykes is rumored to be a candidate for the opening. Dykes' father Spike coached at Texas Tech in the 1980s and 90s.

In the Big 12, the Red Raiders take on No. 4 Oklahoma and Texas is at No. 16 Baylor in what could be an elimination matchup for the conference title game. No. 19 SMU is at Houston for its toughest game yet.

In Texas high school football, could there be a new classification created for the biggest schools? And we'll talk Ennis at Royse City, Lewisville at Flower Mound Marcus and Arlington Martin at Grand Prairie.

