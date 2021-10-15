WATCH LIVE: Big Game Friday Morning

Looking like one of the best teams in the NFC through five weeks has Cowboys fans dreaming of a place Dallas hasn't been in a quarter-century. On Sunday, Dak Prescott and company will try to steal a win in a place they haven't won in even longer: New England.

The Cowboys have not won a game on the road against the Patriots since 1987.

To preview Sunday's game, Phil Perry from NBC Sports Boston stops by at 9:10 a.m.

The other NFC East matchups Sunday: Rams at Giants and Chiefs at Washington. The Eagles lost on Thursday night to Tampa Bay and on NBC's Sunday Night Football, the Steelers host the Seahawks.

At the college level, Texas A&M tries to keep its momentum going, traveling to Missouri on Saturday. Travis Brown, who covers the Aggies for the Bryan-College Station Eagle, joins the show at 9:40 a.m. to recap last week's win over Alabama and look ahead.

In the Big 12, Lincoln Riley has said he will not name a starting quarterback for Oklahoma against TCU on Saturday night, and Oklahoma State visits Texas for a Top 25 matchup in Austin.

At the high school level, we preview a crosstown rivalry game in Keller, plus Allen takes on Denton Guyer and Cedar Hill squares off against DeSoto.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.