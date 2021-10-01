WATCH LIVE: Big Game Friday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-1 after an emphatic home win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in front of a national audience on Monday night.

Kevin Clark of The Ringer joins the show at 9:10 a.m. to preview Dallas' game against the undefeated Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

The other NFC East matchups this week: Kansas City at Philadelphia, the New York Giants at New Orleans and Washington at Atlanta. Plus, Tom Brady makes his return to New England when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Patriots on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

There are also a couple of big matchups in the Big 12 on Saturday. No. 19 Oklahoma State hosts No. 21 Baylor in a top-25 matchup in Stillwater and Texas plays at TCU. Longhorns play-by-play announcer Craig Way stops by to preview the latter matchup at 9:45 a.m.

At the high school level, one of the big stories out of North Texas this week is the decision by Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart to forego the rest of his senior season to focus on preparing to play in college.

