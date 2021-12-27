NFL

Washington Brought Heated Benches to Arlington for Indoor Game in 70-Degree Weather

Washington needed more than benches Sunday

When the Dallas Cowboys went to FedEx Field to play the Washington Football Team, they had Cowboys benches. Not to be outdone, Washington brought their own benches for Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium.

You could call it a BYOB saga.

How It All Started

The Cowboys made headlines, but the team didn't bring their own benches from home, they rented them.

ESPN.com reported that the Dallas Cowboys heard from the Seattle Seahawks that the hot seat benches at FedEx Field were unreliable and kept going out during the game. So with a game-time temperature of 48 degrees expected, the team decided to rent the benches.

An Ohio company shipped the heated benches to Maryland and added the Cowboys logos and stars even though the team didn't request it.

'W' Benches Arrive at AT&T Stadium

So when it came time for the Washington Football Club to visit AT&T Stadium, they brought their own benches adorned with the "W" logo.

The only problem is, the rematch was in a climate-controlled stadium and the retractable roof was closed even though temperatures were in the 70s.

When asked about Washington bringing their own benches in a post-game news conference. DeMarcus Lawrence could only say laugh and say, "They gotta take them back with 'em don't they?"

Frustrations Play Out on 'W' Bench

That bench was the scene of frustration that played out on national television.

It was the second quarter, Dallas was up 28-7 when Washington defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a scuffle captured during the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

They appeared to exchange words before both got up and Allen, a team captain, threw a punch at his former Alabama teammate.

Neither the benches nor the passion among teammates helped. Dallas got the 'W' with a 56-14 win over Washington.

