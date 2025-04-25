The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their offensive line by selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The selection came as a bit of a surprise for a team not desperate for help on the offensive line, especially with other pressing needs still on the table, even after the retirement of six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin. Dallas originally landed Martin at No. 16 overall back in 2014, and with this year’s draft rich in running backs and receivers, many thought the Cowboys might trade down to fill one of those gaps.

Booker, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman from New Haven, Connecticut, was a two-year starter at left guard for the Crimson Tide. He earned First-Team All-American honors in 2024 and served as a team captain.

Known for his powerful run blocking and solid pass protection, Booker allowed just a half sack over 13 games and more than 770 snaps in his final college season. His versatility and experience in multiple blocking schemes make him a valuable addition to the Cowboys' offensive front.​

Booker's journey began at IMG Academy in Florida, where he transitioned from defensive to offensive line, becoming a top recruit.

At Alabama, he quickly made an impact, starting in the Sugar Bowl as a freshman and consistently contributing throughout his college career.

His selection continues Alabama's streak of first-round NFL Draft picks, marking the 17th consecutive year for the program.