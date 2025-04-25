2025 NFL Draft

​Tyler Booker: Alabama standout guard joins Dallas Cowboys at No. 12​

Dallas strengthens offensive line with powerful, versatile lineman from SEC

By NBCDFW Staff

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their offensive line by selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The selection came as a bit of a surprise for a team not desperate for help on the offensive line, especially with other pressing needs still on the table, even after the retirement of six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin. Dallas originally landed Martin at No. 16 overall back in 2014, and with this year’s draft rich in running backs and receivers, many thought the Cowboys might trade down to fill one of those gaps.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Booker, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman from New Haven, Connecticut, was a two-year starter at left guard for the Crimson Tide. He earned First-Team All-American honors in 2024 and served as a team captain.

Known for his powerful run blocking and solid pass protection, Booker allowed just a half sack over 13 games and more than 770 snaps in his final college season. His versatility and experience in multiple blocking schemes make him a valuable addition to the Cowboys' offensive front.​

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Booker's journey began at IMG Academy in Florida, where he transitioned from defensive to offensive line, becoming a top recruit.

At Alabama, he quickly made an impact, starting in the Sugar Bowl as a freshman and consistently contributing throughout his college career.

His selection continues Alabama's streak of first-round NFL Draft picks, marking the 17th consecutive year for the program.

This article tagged under:

2025 NFL DraftDallas CowboysNFL Draft
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us