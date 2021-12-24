Two Cowboys Coaches in COVID-19 Protocols Prior to Game Against Washington

Two members of the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff are in COVID-19 protocols, while the Washington Football Team may be playing without five coaches.

Dallas Cowboys Assistant Special Teams Coach Matt Daniels and Defensive Line Coach Aden Durde are both in COVID-19 protocols, and their status for Sunday's game is unknown at this time, an update is expected Saturday.

If they are not available on game day, Daniels’ role will be assumed by John Fassel and Durde’s role will be assumed by Rob Davis and Leon Lett.

Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team announced it's also watching to see which coaches clear protocols.

The team announced Defensive Backs Coach Chris Harris will miss Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. He will be replaced on gameday by Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Richard Rodgers.

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler, Assistant Defensive Backs/Nickel Coach Brent Vieselmeyer, Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera and Defensive Coaching Intern Cristian Garcia will miss Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Players Update

Meanwhile, the Cowboys say Tyron Smith will be out Sunday with an ankle injury. Israel Mukuamu is questionable with an illness.

The Washington Football Team says Landon Collins (foot), Dashazor Everett (not injury related), William Jackson III (calf) and Daniel Wise (knee) will not play Sunday. Antonio Gibson (toe) and Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are listed as questionable.