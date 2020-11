Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss the next 4-6 weeks after he suffered a fracture in his foot, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday morning.

The injury came during the Cowboy's 24-19 loss to undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The loss was the fourth straight defeat without quarterback Dak Prescott and left Dallas (2-7) tied for last in the NFC East with the New York Giants.