Dallas Cowboys

Thousands Gather at AT&T Stadium to Celebrate Cowboys' Home Opener Monday

Cowboys Fans gathered for a day of excitement and fun ahead of the season opener Monday night.

By Yona Gavino

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Cowboys won't take the field at AT&T Stadium until Monday night, but there was plenty of action in Arlington on Sunday, ahead of the team's home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Thousands of fans came out for Rally Day, where many families enjoyed games, a tour of the stadium and participated in contests. 

“It’s the first Rally Days of the season, we’re excited to get going," said Sean Penix, director of sales for Legends at AT&T Stadium. "A lot of fans here - we have about 4,000 plus with us who are so excited to see the stadium before we take on the Eagles."

Nelson Colon, his two sons, and his father were on a guy’s trip and traveled from Philadelphia to support their favorite team in Arlington.

“Sept. 27 is my birthday, so this is a birthday gift from my wife to us,” Colon said. “Growing up with my father in the '90s, being with him for all of the Cowboys Super Bowl parties, I just never jumped ship."

As the Cowboys take on the Eagles, they’ll be playing without offensive tackle La'el Collins, who was suspended for reportedly trying to bribe an NFL drug test collector.

Colon said he still predicted a Cowboys win.

“It’s the next man up, and I like that mentality. I’m very confident we will walk out here Monday night with the victory," he said.

Officials said Sunday’s Rally Day was the biggest crowd at Rally Days since the start of COVID-19. 

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysArlington
