Terrell Native Jamie Foxx Visits Cowboys Camp, Excited About New Season

Actor, comedian, singer and Terrell, Texas native Jamie Foxx visited Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California on Tuesday to talk about his love for the team and excitement for the new season.

Foxx, dressed in a navy Cowboys polo oozed passion for his beloved football team. "I've been a Cowboy fan for so long, [since] back in the day with Roger Staubach," Foxx told reporters.

Foxx was accompanied by several of his friends also from Terrell. "We eat, we breathe, we sleep, we die Cowboys," he said.

The group expressed disappointment in the team's tough loss in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers last season. However, the actor chalked up the loss to having a relatively new coach dealing with the challenges of COVID.

However, Foxx thinks the 2022 season could end differently. "We got high hopes for this year," he said.

He spoke about a recent conversation he had with Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons who is coming off of a stellar season in which he was crowned Defensive Rookie of the Year. "The game has slowed down for him, [he's] got a different look in his eye," Foxx said of Parsons.

Though a resident of Los Angeles, the Terrell native still represents his hometown team on the west coast. "It's tough living in LA when you're a Cowboys fan," he said.

When asked about football conversations with LA locals, Foxx said "a lot of people say our name wrong. They say Dallas Cowboys, I say America's team."