Tailgaters and others are preparing for Cowboys cold Sunday playoff game

The cold weather won't bother people inside AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys playoff game Sunday evening. However, for people trying to get inside or outside tailgating, it will be dangerously cold.

J. Gilligan's Bar and Grill in Arlington is known for shuttling customers and Cowboys fans to AT&T stadium.

“Does it help food and beverage, yes it does,”

J. Gilligan’s president Randy Ford said because of the forecast Sunday he added more shuttles to move people faster. He’s also giving guests some advice.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“We will have over 20 vehicles getting people back and forth from that stadium,” Ford said. “We are telling everybody that calls and we’ll post it on social media and our website dress warm.”

He's also adding a heavy-duty diesel heater to his patio heaters for folks waiting outside.

“How effective is it going to be with 13 degrees or 15 degrees outside we don’t know yet,” Ford said. “But at least we are going to put it out there to at least give people some respite for a second. At least the employees they are going to be out there longer than everybody else.”

Other people who will be outside longer are the diehard Cowboy tailgaters.

“I love it,” tailgater Jesse Prado, better known as Big Bro, said. “Going out there setting up the flat screen TV’s. Meeting new people. People from everywhere.”

Prado is a regular tailgater with the Cowboy Life Family crew in lot 11.

While some tailgaters are canceling because of the weather, Prado said his crew will be there and prepared.

“We set up tents,” Prado said. “We Saran Wrap them. We got big old heaters in each corner. We get so hot up in there we have to step outside because it gets hot up in there. And next to the grill you stay nice and warm.”

Prado says their love for the Cowboys and hopefully a win will warm their souls.

“We ride for the star it doesn’t matter what type of weather it is,” Prado said.