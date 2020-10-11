Cowboys

Support for Dak Prescott Pours in From Across North Texas and NFL

By NBC 5 Staff and wire reports

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field with an injury to his right ankle Sunday, support poured in from around North Texas and across the NFL.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York's offensive coordinator.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive that ended with a Greg Zuerlein 34-yard field goal to give Dallas its second win.

This article tagged under:

CowboysNFLDak Prescott
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us