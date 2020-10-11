Support for Dak Prescott Pours in From Across North Texas and NFL

After Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field with an injury to his right ankle Sunday, support poured in from around North Texas and across the NFL.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York's offensive coordinator.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive that ended with a Greg Zuerlein 34-yard field goal to give Dallas its second win.

Thinking of you @dak — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Sending prayers up @dak. Praying you come back stronger than ever. Stay strong, my man. — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) October 11, 2020

Praying for u @dak You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because you’re a Conqueror! #Truth #CoachPrime — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2020

Positive vibes to @dak — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) October 11, 2020

Praying for you @dak 🙏🏾. Keep your head up & keep finding ways to be grateful for the journey. #cowboysnation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/0395lKK1gW — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 11, 2020

Hate to see anyone get injured. Keep your head up @dak. Prayers up for a speedy recovery!🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) October 11, 2020

Dak 🙏💙 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 11, 2020

Dak 🙏💚 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 11, 2020

You never want that to happen. But to a guy who pours everything into this game for his team each week, it’s beyond heartbreaking. — Blake Jarwin (@Jaws_47) October 11, 2020

Prayers for Dak🙏🏾 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 11, 2020

Damn, I Hate that for #4! 🙏🏽 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) October 11, 2020

IF* any player is equipped to overcome adversity, I’m putting my money on @dak. Keep your head up and know: this is a small chapter in your large book.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 11, 2020

Smh heart broken for you @dak ...praying for an amazing comeback. God has you covered bro...one day at a time #KeepYourFaith — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) October 11, 2020

Worst part of the game. Definitely praying for @dak 🙏🏻 https://t.co/JAZFDzJaRy — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 11, 2020