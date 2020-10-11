Support for Dak Prescott Pours in From Across North Texas and NFL

After Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field with an injury to his right ankle Sunday, support poured in from around North Texas and across the NFL.
Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.
Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York's offensive coordinator.
Backup quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive that ended with a Greg Zuerlein 34-yard field goal to give Dallas its second win.