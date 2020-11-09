Steelers Learn of Positive COVID-19 Test Day After Win Over Cowboys

A day after they beat the Cowboys in Arlington, the Steelers learned Monday one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement.

The player, tight end Vance McDonald, according to reports, was immediately quarantined and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

McDonald played 24 snaps against the Cowboys Sunday -- 20 on offense and four on special teams -- according to Pro Football Reference.

The Pittsburgh statement said the team was working with the NFL and medical advisors to complete contact tracing.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys would not practice Wednesday as a precaution and move team meetings online.

Saturday, Pittsburgh announced that a staff member quarantined after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, according to NFL.com.

There are no known cases of an NFL player contracting the coronavirus from an opponent, according to Michael Gehlken, who covers the Cowboys for NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Pittsburgh's next game is at home Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys are on a bye this week.