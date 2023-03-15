Report: Dallas Cowboys Release Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

The Ezekiel Elliott era has ended in Dallas, according to reports. Multiple reports say the 27-year-old running back will be released after seven seasons with the team.

All day Wednesday there's been speculation the team would part ways with the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Elliott would be a free agent.

Dallas Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott officially are parting ways and he now will be a free agent, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Michael Gehlken, Cowboys reporter for the Dallas Morning News reports two sources told him Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut for salary cap purposes.

Gehlken reports after June 1 his release will create $10.9 million in 2023 cap space.

Until June 1, Ezekiel Elliott will count against the Cowboys’ salary cap as if still on roster ($16.72M hit). His cap number will then drop to $5.82M, creating $10.9M in 2023 cap space. Elliott to count $6.04M against 2024 cap. https://t.co/vk6t8YD40H — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 15, 2023

Elliott, who was taken fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, made three Pro Bowls with the Cowboys and was a first-team All-Pro in his rookie year.

Elliott was consistently one of the top rushing threats in the NFL during his early time with the cowboys. He came onto the scene in his rookie season by rushing 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 363 yards and another score. That same season, Elliott finished as a finalist for the NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and finished second to his teammate and quarterback Dak Prescott, for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

However, his production has suffered in recent years as he has dealt with a multitude of injuries.

Elliott was slowed in the second half of last season by a knee injury and was not fully healthy in 2021. He rushed for a career-low 876 yards and 3.9 yards per carry in 2022 while backup Tony Pollard emerged as a 1,000-yard rusher and big-play threat.

Elliott ends his career with the Cowboys with three Pro Bowls, and a two-time NFL All-Pro, rushing for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries in 103 games. 592 carries for 3,961 yards and 43 touchdowns, with 3,699 of those yards and 41 touchdowns coming over his final two seasons.

Releasing Ezekiel Elliott would leave the Cowboys with 10 players left on the roster from when Mike McCarthy was hired in 2020:



Tyron Smith

Zack Martin

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dak Prescott

Jourdan Lewis

Leighton Vander Esch

Michael Gallup

Dorance Armstrong

Tony Pollard

Donovan Wilson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 15, 2023

Elliott signed a mammoth six-year, $90 million contract extension with $50 million guaranteed back in 2019. He had his least amount of carries and targets in 2022, with Tony Pollard – whom the Cowboys gave the franchise tag – taking more and more work away from him as the season went along.

Elliott finishes his Cowboys career as Dallas' third-leading rusher all time, behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.