DallasNews.com

Report: Cowboys Tackle La'el Collins Tried to Bribe NFL Drug Test Collector

Collins will miss the second game of his suspension Monday night when the Cowboys play the Eagles

By Calvin Watkins | The Dallas Morning News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

ESPN reported Sunday one of the main reasons Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games was that he tried to bribe an NFL drug-test collector.

NFL officials declined comment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The agents for Collins didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Sources told ESPN Collins missed multiple drug tests and tried to bribe a test collector. An NFL player can’t be suspended for positive marijuana tests, yet, after the league discovered the bribe attempt, it suspended Collins five games.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Dallas Cowboys 1 hour ago

Thousands Gather at AT&T Stadium to Celebrate Cowboys' Home Opener Monday

Dallas Cowboys 3 hours ago

Prescott Set to Play at Home for 1st Time Since Ankle Injury

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallas CowboysLa'el Collins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us