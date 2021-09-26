Report: Cowboys Tackle La'el Collins Tried to Bribe NFL Drug Test Collector

ESPN reported Sunday one of the main reasons Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games was that he tried to bribe an NFL drug-test collector.

NFL officials declined comment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The agents for Collins didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Sources told ESPN Collins missed multiple drug tests and tried to bribe a test collector. An NFL player can’t be suspended for positive marijuana tests, yet, after the league discovered the bribe attempt, it suspended Collins five games.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.