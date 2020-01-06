Report: Cowboys Select McCarthy as Coach

A day after the Dallas Cowboys announced that Jason Garrett was out, the team has picked Mike McCarthy as their new head coach.

McCarthy would be the eighth coach in their 59-year history.

The team informed Jason Garrett Sunday that his contract, which ran through the 2019 season, would not be renewed for 2020.

Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett's nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a year that started with high expectations.

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, was to interview Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.

McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.

The 56-year-old McCarthy had previously interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.

