Prescott Strains Right Calf as Cowboys Head to Bye Week

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a strained right calf on the final play of Dallas' 35-29 win over New England Sunday afternoon.

The quarterback appeared at his postgame press conference in a walking boot, minutes after throwing a game-winning 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime.

"Came down funny (on the game’s final play). I’ll be fine. Great timing going into the bye week," Prescott said. "Life keeps throwing punches and I’ll keep throwing them back."

Prescott completed 36 of 51 passes against the Patriots for 445 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He added 10 rushing yards on three carries.