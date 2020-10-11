Prescott Suffers Ankle Compound Fracture, Will Undergo Surgery Sunday Night

After Dak Prescott's season ended on a gruesome ankle injury, his running mate for all five of their seasons with the Dallas Cowboys had a hard time getting through the post-game interview.

Ezekiel Elliott sounded crushed, even after backup Andy Dalton led a drive to Greg Zuerlein's second game-ending field goal of the season as the Cowboys rallied twice in a 37-34 victory over the winless New York Giants on Sunday.

"I can't even think right right now," Elliott, the two-time rushing champion, said to no question in particular as he continued trying to absorb the third-quarter injury to Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback who was the unheralded fourth-round pick the same year Elliott went fourth overall.

After the game, the team announced the quarterback had suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. He was scheduled to undergo surgery Sunday night.

"It's hard to kind of put in words," Elliott, who rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns, said in the middle of an answer about Dalton's role in the rally. "I'm sorry. I'm just struggling a little bit right now."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued the following statement Sunday night.



We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.



I know this young man very well.



I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life.



And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.



He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support.



And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.

Prescott was going down in the arms of defensive back Logan Ryan at the end of a 9-yard run in the third quarter when the Dallas quarterback's lower right leg got caught under Ryan and appeared to snap.

Prescott reached for the leg as he writhed in pain, and TV images showed his right foot bent at an awkward angle away from his leg. He was fighting back tears as he was carted off with a cast on the leg. Most of Prescott's teammates rushed to greet him, as did several New York players, including Ryan.

Prescott started the first 69 games of his career, from the beginning of his rookie season.

Prescott's brother Tad tweeted the below picture of Dak Sunday afternoon.

God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I FUCKING guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT pic.twitter.com/0SWqGJ937h — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 11, 2020

"I feel terrible for him," first-year coach Mike McCarthy said. "He was having a tremendous year in the short time working with him. He's made such an impression on me and he's clearly the leader of this football team. I have no doubt that he'll bounce back from this and this will be all part of his great story."

After the injury, support for Prescott poured in from around the league.