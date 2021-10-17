Dallas Cowboys

Prescott Touchdown Pass Lifts Cowboys to 35-29 Overtime Win Over Patriots

Cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted his seventh pass of the season and tied an NFL record for consecutive games with a pick.

By Kyle Hightower

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys signals at the line of scrimmage before a play against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dak Prescott threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29 on Sunday, their first win over Bill Belichick's Patriots.

Dallas hadn't won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick. The Cowboys (5-1) have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.

The Cowboys led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, and that's when the fun began. The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

New England (2-4) was clinging to a 21-20 lead when sensational Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted Mac Jones and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown -- his seventh pick and second pick-6 of the season -- to put Dallas ahead 26-20. On the next play from scrimmage, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard score. Jones hooked up with Jakobi Meyers for the 2-point conversion.

But Prescott led the Cowboys on a 40-yard drive and Greg Zuerlein's 49-yard field goal sent it to overtime. Dallas ended it after New England punted on its first possession as the Patriots dropped to 0-4 at home for the first time in Belichick's 22 years as coach.

