Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys Set For First Place Showdown

It's time for Sunday Night Football! The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will finally face off today. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC).

This NFC East showdown will be a classic for more than one reason. The Eagles are currently the last undefeated team (5-0) in the league, and the Cowboys are holding down the second spot in the NFC standings with a 4-1 record.

Dak Prescott is antsy to start for Dallas, but Cooper Rush will remain the Cowboys’ QB on Sunday night.

Prescott suffered a thumb injury that required surgery during a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was given a six-to-eight-week timetable. Dallas elected not to place him on injured reserve, and there was no shortage of updates as he recovered.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Ahead of the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Prescott said he could grip a football, though he hasn't seen the field yet.

Cooper Rush has filled in admirably and has gone 4-0 as a starter, keeping Dallas in the early playoff picture, and now Rush will get his first start against the undefeated Eagles.

Rush threw for only 102 yards in Sunday’s 22-10 win over the Rams. Dallas is 27th in the NFL in passing at 182.2 yards per game and is coming off its lowest net passing total in a victory since 2000.

“He’s going out there and he’s executing and he’s putting them in a position to help them win,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “So a lot of respect there. We do have more tape on him than the Rams did or than the Giants did. But good job to these guys of putting them in position to succeed.”

So, what has stood out about Rush?

“Efficiency,” Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon said. “I think he is playing very efficient right now. He knows where to go with the ball. He is accurate. He is running the offense. They put a lot on the quarterback's plate to get him in ideal calls, and he’s doing that.

The Eagles are looking for another divisional win to keep their undefeated season going. They are led by 3rd-year QB Jalen Hurts, who has completed 68% of his passes (108 of 159) for 1,359 yards with 4 TDs and 2 INTs. He also has 6 rushing TDs. WRs A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith each have 28 receptions and 1 TD.

The team has exceeded expectations so far under coach Nick Siriannito and the Eagles look to continue the streak Sunday night.