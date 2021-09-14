Pearson, Johnson and Harris to Receive Hall of Fame Rings at Cowboys' Home Opener

The Cowboys' Cliff Harris, Jimmy Johnson and Drew Pearson will receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings at Dallas' first home game of the season: Sept. 27 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harris, Johnson and Pearson were inducted into the Hall of Fame at an August ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Pearson is a member of the Class of 2021, while Harris and Johnson are members of the Class of 2020, whose in-person enshrinement was postponed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pearson was a standout receiver for Dallas from 1973-83 and a three-time All-Pro who made the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team. He was the only position player from that squad not in the hall prior to August.

Johnson, who in 1989 replaced Tom Landry, the only man to coach Dallas from the franchise's inception in 1960, generally is credited with coining the phrase "How 'bout them Cowboys." The Cowboys won two consecutive Super Bowls under his guidance and took a third with the roster he put together even though Johnson had left the team in a dispute with owner Jerry Jones.

Harris, who went to college at Ouachita Baptist University, was a standout tackler and cover man for the Cowboys from 1970-79. He went from a NAIA star to an undrafted rookie who started from the outset in Dallas. Known almost as much for the high-top shoes he wore as for his heavy and sure tackles, Harris made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, earning the nickname Captain Crash.

