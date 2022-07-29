Parsons Says He's Improved After Historic Rookie Season

In 2021, former 12th overall pick Micah Parsons had what some believe to be the best rookie season by a defensive player ever, finishing with 13 sacks and 84 total tackles.

Is it possible for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year to improve on his stellar season? Both Parsons and Head Coach Mike McCarthy seem to think so.

After sitting out of his final college season due to COVID-19, Micah Parsons is having a normal off-season without having to get back into football-playing shape like during his rookie training camp a year ago.

"Everything seems way more slow [and] calm, I feel like I'm at home," Parsons told reporters after practice Friday in Oxnard.

McCarthy said "stats aren't the whole story" and Parsons will help them regardless of whether or not his numbers improve. "He's going to make others better around him just because the offense has to treat him differently," McCarthy said.

Despite the large sack total and awards, Parsons believes he has plenty of room to improve. This offseason is about "eliminating all weaknesses in my game," he said.

Coming into training camp, Parsons says he's about 10 pounds lighter than he was last season. He says he's cut fried foods from his diet and is generally trying to eat cleaner to improve his stamina and performance.

"I wanted to lose weight to feel lighter and not get as tired," Parsons said.

The versatile linebacker also said he's spent a lot of time this offseason working on his hands in an effort to force more turnovers. Parsons contributed three forced fumbles to the team's league-leading 34 turnovers last season but he thinks he can do even more to boost that total.

The team aspect of his success is not lost on the second-year Cowboy. Parsons is thankful for the prowess and leadership of other guys on the defensive line such as Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and rookie Sam Williams.

"We have a good group of guys, if we can get one-on-one [matchups], I think we can win those matchups. I like those odds," Parsons said.

Parsons is eager to show his improvements and build on last season's disappointing first-round loss.

"Last year was about trying to earn respect. This year, I just want to go out and dominate," he said.