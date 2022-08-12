Parsons Racks Up Sacks at Denver Joint Practice

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons crooked his head and paused.

He had to think about this.

Answering the question — how many sacks did he have Thursday? — meant mentally replaying a dominant performance he completed about 45 minutes earlier in a joint practice versus the Denver Broncos. He worked at linebacker and defensive end. Most of his end rushes came against right tackle Calvin Anderson, as Parsons relentlessly attacked off the edge, varying his inside and outside moves to stagger Anderson.

“More than a few,” Parsons said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Sounds about right.

Less than a few NFL defenders stand to be as disruptive as Parsons this season. At least, that is based on everything Parsons has shown during training camp, looking bound to build off his NFL debut. The unanimous defensive rookie of the year and AP Defensive Player of the Year runner-up has been a force all summer, including at defensive end when matching up with Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele in Oxnard, Calif., and now Anderson here.

Read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.